Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Preventive Healthcare Initiative
The Goa government's #CheckedByDotor initiative provides free and subsidised medical check-ups for women, focusing on preventive healthcare. Launched on March 8, the program aims for early disease detection. Various screenings and vaccinations are available, with subsidised rates to encourage participation, extending to both public and private health facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Goa government is offering free and subsidised medical check-ups for women through its #CheckedByDotor initiative, which has received positive feedback, an official revealed on Wednesday.
Launched on International Women's Day, the initiative runs till March 31 and prioritizes preventive healthcare and early disease detection among women.
During a health camp in Panaji, 56 women underwent screenings for conditions like hypertension and diabetes, with additional tests and vaccinations provided at reduced costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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