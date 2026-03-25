Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Preventive Healthcare Initiative

The Goa government is offering free and subsidised medical check-ups for women through its #CheckedByDotor initiative, which has received positive feedback, an official revealed on Wednesday.

Launched on International Women's Day, the initiative runs till March 31 and prioritizes preventive healthcare and early disease detection among women.

During a health camp in Panaji, 56 women underwent screenings for conditions like hypertension and diabetes, with additional tests and vaccinations provided at reduced costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)