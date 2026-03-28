Maharashtra's Move to Speed Up Highway Land Compensation

Maharashtra has taken significant steps to hasten resolution of more than 28,000 outstanding land acquisition claims tied to national highway projects by appointing 57 new tribunals.

The move, declared by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to expedite compensation to farmers and unfreeze delays affecting major infrastructure projects.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in collaboration with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, pushed for this initiative to catch up with project timelines, ensuring administrative efficiency across several divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)