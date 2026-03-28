Delhi Police Revamps Traffic Enforcement with New Cranes and Cameras

In a significant move to enhance traffic management, the Delhi Police has introduced 76 new cranes to its fleet and soft-launched 125 over-speeding detection cameras across the capital on Saturday. This development aims to alleviate congestion and swiftly tackle illegally parked and stranded vehicles, which often exacerbate traffic issues in the city. Flagged off by Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, these additions showcase a commitment to improve enforcement and safety standards.

Alongside the new cranes, the Delhi Police has expanded its use of technology by integrating 125 Over-Speeding Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras, bringing the total count to 250 cameras across more than 140 road stretches. These state-of-the-art cameras, equipped with high-resolution imaging and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), are seamlessly integrated with the e-challan system for faster, more transparent enforcement.

During an address at a 'Sampark Sabha', Commissioner Golchha emphasized the importance of the traffic unit, highlighting its role as one of the most visible arms of the Delhi Police. He urged personnel to ensure their work remains effective and transparent to secure public trust, placing a strong emphasis on road safety and reinforcing discipline through strategic policing measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)