Navigating Uncertainties: India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

India's economy faces an uncertain outlook as external shocks, particularly the crisis in West Asia, threaten to disrupt supply chains and inflate input costs, according to a report by the Finance Ministry. Despite these challenges, the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust domestic demand could cushion the impact.

The report outlines the complex risks posed by geopolitical developments to India, a major energy importer with significant trade and investment ties to West Asia. The Finance Ministry stresses the need for vigilant monitoring and strategic policy measures to navigate these uncertainties.

Energy diversification and agricultural preparedness are among the government interventions designed to mitigate the effects of global disruptions. However, the report warns of downside risks, particularly from climbing oil prices, which could impact inflation and trade balance. Meanwhile, continued focus on structural reforms and policy coordination is deemed crucial for sustaining economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)