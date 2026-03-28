Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

In a move towards sustainability, an educational campus in Gujarat is transforming its energy usage by preparing over 500 meals daily through biogas, thus eliminating the need for LPG cylinders, officials reported on Saturday.

The Shrimati Manekba Vinay Vihar Educational Complex in Gandhinagar caters to around 250 students with meals cooked twice daily, and approximately 15 families use the same resource for their cooking needs. This is all thanks to two biogas plants operated on the campus, each with a capacity of 45 cubic metres, an official release stated.

Manager Rahul Patel highlighted that without these plants, nearly 30 LPG cylinders would be necessary each month. However, the dependence on LPG has been eradicated with the support of the state's Institutional Biogas Plant Scheme. Additionally, the campus employs 220 cows to sustain biogas production, and the resultant slurry is utilized for organic farming. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency to promote biogas plants across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)