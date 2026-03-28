Dramatic Rescue Attempts for Stranded Humpback Whale Captivate Germany

A humpback whale that became an unexpected focal point for Germany was stranded yet again on Saturday, after initial rescue efforts offered hope. Found in shallow waters at a Baltic Sea resort, the whale's predicament captivated the nation with live news updates and coverage.

Earlier in the week, a complicated operation unfolded involving an excavator to carve an escape channel in sand with coast guard and fire department boats assisting. Despite these efforts, the whale was found further east near Wismar, as Greenpeace confirmed another stranding.

Experts remain unsure about the whale's journey into the Baltic Sea, considering possible navigational errors or migration tendencies of male whales. Amid growing health concerns for the whale, it became clear that returning to the Atlantic Ocean is crucial for its survival.