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Weather Alerts: Rayalaseema's Rollercoaster

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecasts light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Rayalaseema, amid an ongoing heat wave in some regions. Managing Director Prakhar Jain urges caution against exposure during thunderstorms. High temperatures persist, with some areas recording over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST
Weather Alerts: Rayalaseema's Rollercoaster
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The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a weather advisory predicting light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Rayalaseema, even as sweltering heat wave conditions are set to linger in several regions over the next two days.

The weather activity, prompted by a surface circulation over Rayalaseema and neighboring areas, may offer brief respite in certain parts, while the heat intensifies elsewhere. According to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Authority, residents should remain vigilant for sudden weather changes and take precautions such as avoiding open fields during storms.

Heat wave conditions on Monday are anticipated in districts such as Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Polavaram, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius at 78 locations across the state on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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