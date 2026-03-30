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Noida International Airport: Ready for Takeoff

Tata Projects announced that Noida International Airport is ready for commercial operations, marking the end of its construction phase. The airport, strategically situated in western Uttar Pradesh, aims to boost aviation capacity, drive economic growth, and enhance logistics and tourism in the national capital region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:21 IST
Noida International Airport: Ready for Takeoff
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Noida International Airport is fully set to commence commercial operations following the completion of its construction phase, announced Tata Projects on Monday. The renowned EPC contractor has played a pivotal role in delivering this crucial infrastructure project.

Located strategically in western Uttar Pradesh, the airport is expected to considerably augment aviation capacity in the national capital region. It promises to stimulate economic growth, develop logistics, enhance tourism, and support urban expansion across the area.

The first phase of the airport boasts Terminal 1, designed to manage 12 million passengers per year, equipped with cutting-edge digital systems. Other features include a 3,900-meter runway, a modern cargo terminal, and comprehensive infrastructure aimed at accommodating wide-body aircraft.

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