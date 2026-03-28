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Blaze Erupts at Bhiwandi Factory: No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a lighter factory in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on Saturday evening. No injuries were reported. Two fire engines from the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation were deployed to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:41 IST
Blaze Erupts at Bhiwandi Factory: No Casualties Reported
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  • India

A fire broke out at a lighter manufacturing factory in Bhiwandi, Thane district, around 6pm on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation quickly deployed two fire engines to manage and extinguish the fire that erupted at the factory located in Sape village.

Authorities are currently investigating the origin of the blaze, though the situation has been contained, and no casualties have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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