Revamping Delhi: Flyovers Turned into Artful Urban Spaces

In a move to beautify Delhi's urban landscape, the government announced plans to develop artworks, including a Ramayan-themed mural, at six flyovers across the city. This urban beautification initiative, unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday, seeks to create visually engaging public zones underneath these flyovers.

This transformation project is being carried out through corporate social responsibility partnerships with notable companies such as EaseMyTrip Foundation, Godrej Industries Group, and Dalmia Bharat Limited. The aim is to repurpose underutilized spaces into clean, organized, and attractive urban areas, incorporating landscaped green spaces, artistic murals, improved sanitation, and essential public facilities.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the collaboration between the government and private sector in accelerating public welfare projects to enhance Delhi's infrastructure. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh hailed the initiative as a vital step towards reshaping the capital's urban environment, turning previously overlooked spaces into functional and citizen-friendly landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)