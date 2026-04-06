Police Crackdown: Toy Gun Claims in Viral Video Under Scrutiny
A police officer was suspended, and a circle officer was removed following new findings in a viral video case, initially dismissed as toy guns. The video, which surfaced from Bijnor district, featured a man allegedly showcasing an AK-47 and grenades. The Anti-Terrorism Squad is now investigating.
- Country:
- India
A police officer has been suspended and another removed from duty following fresh insights into a controversial viral video case initially dismissed as harmless. The video, emerging from Bijnor district last November, showed a man supposedly brandishing an AK-47 and grenades.
Originally, officials, including Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, concluded that the weapons were merely toys, allowing the individual, Aqib, to walk free. However, recent evidence has suggested suspicious activities related to Aqib, prompting further investigation.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is now intensifying its probe. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha confirmed the disciplinary actions against the officers, reflecting the seriousness of the new revelations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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