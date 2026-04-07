Leopard Spotted in Mumbai Residential Area Sparks Concerns
A leopard was seen roaming in the parking area of a residential society in Malad (east), Mumbai. The incident, captured by CCTV cameras, has prompted residents to call for preventive measures. Officials advise the public to remain cautious to avoid human-wildlife conflicts.
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- India
A leopard sighting inside a residential society near Mumbai's IT park in Malad (east) has sparked concerns among locals. Spotted between 3 AM and 4 AM on Tuesday and captured on CCTV, the leopard's presence has gone viral on social media.
Residents have reported previous sightings of big cats in the area and urged the Forest Department to implement measures ensuring their safety. With wildlife appearances becoming frequent, the need for preventive action is more significant than ever.
Authorities have reminded the public to exercise caution, particularly during late-night and early morning hours, when wildlife activity is more prevalent, to prevent conflicts between humans and animals.
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- IT park
- forest official
- CCTV
- cameras
- social media
- public safety
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