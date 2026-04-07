Swift Action Promised on Nationwide CCTV Installation in Police Stations

The Centre pledged to rectify CCTV installation challenges in police stations across India within two weeks, as informed to the Supreme Court. Attorney General R Venkataramani revealed ongoing actions to address the issue during a session with Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The apex court, which heard multiple pleas including a suo motu case on the inadequate CCTV coverage, emphasized adopting Kerala's efficient software model for centralized dashboards. This approach could lead to uniformity and cost-efficiency in handling surveillance infrastructure.

The commitment followed an earlier directive mandating CCTV installations by 2018 to curb rights violations. The case will be reviewed again on April 28, with reports on progress expected from both the Centre and involved states.

(With inputs from agencies.)