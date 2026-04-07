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CCTVs in police stations: SC posts matter for hearing on April 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:00 IST
CCTVs in police stations: SC posts matter for hearing on April 28.
  • Country:
  • India

CCTVs in police stations: SC posts matter for hearing on April 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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