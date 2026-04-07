Arvind SmartSpaces and Sigma Oxford Collaborate for Major Mumbai Project

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd announced a partnership with Sigma Oxford Realtors to undertake a major residential development project in Mumbai's Goregaon West. The project, expected to yield revenues of Rs 2,400 crore, will feature a substantial 0.67 million square feet of saleable carpet area.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the initiative marks a significant venture for the realty firm, as it continues to expand its footprint beyond Gujarat into other key areas such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

The project in Siddharth Nagar, aimed at redeveloping the area, represents Arvind SmartSpaces' commitment to enhancing urban landscapes and meets a growing demand for high-quality residential spaces in Mumbai.