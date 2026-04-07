Jubilant Foodworks Shares Plummet Despite Revenue Growth

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) tumbled 10.5 percent on Tuesday following a lackluster quarterly business update that left investors unimpressed. The company's stock plummeted to a 52-week low, closing at Rs 412.70 on the BSE after reaching an intraday low of Rs 409.85.

Despite the negative market reaction, Jubilant Foodworks, a leading quick-service restaurant chain operator, reported a 6.2 percent increase in domestic revenue, totaling Rs 1,686 crore for the March quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The full fiscal revenue stood at Rs 6,887.8 crore, according to the company's announcement.

In addition, the company's consolidated revenue, which includes earnings from international operations, grew by 19.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,505.8 crore in the March quarter. Jubilant Foodworks continued its expansion by adding 69 new stores, bringing its total store count to 3,663 by the quarter's end.