Capital's Streets to Glow Brighter with Smart Streetlights Rollout

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to install more than four lakh smart streetlights across the national capital's central, south, Najafgarh, and west zones. These LED-based lights are equipped with remote monitoring systems to optimize maintenance and safety, officials say.

Unlike traditional street fixtures, the new smart lights will connect to a centralized control platform. This allows for real-time fault detection and timely maintenance, improving response times significantly, according to MCD representatives.

The initiative aims to generate data on energy consumption and system performance, streamlining operations to lower electricity usage. Improved illumination is also expected to enhance neighborhood safety and foster greater night-time economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)