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Rajnikanth's Cautionary Message to Fans: Prioritize Safety over Stardom

Superstar Rajnikanth urged fans not to endanger themselves in efforts to connect with idols, such as actor Vijay. Highlighting tragic incidents and emphasizing the value of education and health, he advocated against substance abuse. Discussing future projects, he updated on his film and hinted at collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:54 IST
Rajnikanth's Cautionary Message to Fans: Prioritize Safety over Stardom
Rajnikanth
  • Country:
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During a press meeting at Chennai airport, top actor Rajnikanth stressed the risks fans, especially of actor-politician Vijay, take in their quest to connect with their idols. His comments follow a tragic stampede at a Vijay rally.

Rajnikanth urged young fans to focus on education, reminding them that endangering their physical health for fleeting moments of fame could prove costly. "Youth must be cautious. Education is vital for future success," he stated.

Alongside his cautionary words, Rajnikanth warned against addiction, cautioning it affects not just individuals but their families as well. On the professional front, he discussed film projects, hinting at 80% completion of his movie and a possible venture with Kamal Haasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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