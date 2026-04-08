Rajnikanth's Cautionary Message to Fans: Prioritize Safety over Stardom

During a press meeting at Chennai airport, top actor Rajnikanth stressed the risks fans, especially of actor-politician Vijay, take in their quest to connect with their idols. His comments follow a tragic stampede at a Vijay rally.

Rajnikanth urged young fans to focus on education, reminding them that endangering their physical health for fleeting moments of fame could prove costly. "Youth must be cautious. Education is vital for future success," he stated.

Alongside his cautionary words, Rajnikanth warned against addiction, cautioning it affects not just individuals but their families as well. On the professional front, he discussed film projects, hinting at 80% completion of his movie and a possible venture with Kamal Haasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)