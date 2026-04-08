Blaze at Rio's Velodrome: Olympic Legacy Under Fire

A large fire erupted early Wednesday morning at the Velodrome located within Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park, necessitating the rapid response of about 60 firefighters and 20 fire trucks. Officials reported the incident via social media platform X, confirming that emergency crews arrived at the scene at 4:17 a.m. local time.

Fortunately, authorities have stated that no injuries have been reported at this time. The Velodrome, built for the 2016 Rio Olympics, is governed by the city's administration and stands as Brazil's most significant cycling center dedicated to fostering both weightlifting and cycling sports within the nation.

This disaster comes five years after two minor fires struck the structure's roof without causing serious detriment. The complex also hosts the Olympic Museum, a repository of rich history with exhibits including the Olympic torch and various medals, ensuring the Olympic legacy endures despite this recent setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)