Jaipur's Metro Revolution: Phase-2 Approved for Enhanced Connectivity
The Union Cabinet has approved Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2, a 41-km corridor with 36 stations, at over Rs 13,000 crore. Implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited, it aims to enhance urban mobility by connecting major city nodes, boosting ridership, and reducing congestion.
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- India
The Union Cabinet has given the green light to the Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2, a 41-km corridor featuring 36 stations, with an investment surpassing Rs 13,000 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.
This ambitious project, to be executed by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the government of India and the government of Rajasthan, promises to provide seamless connections to key activity hubs across Jaipur.
Projected to complete by September 2031, Phase-2 is in line with sustainable urban transport objectives, aiming to reduce congestion, emissions, and enhance the mobility landscape, solidifying Jaipur as a modern city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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