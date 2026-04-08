Jaipur's Metro Revolution: Phase-2 Approved for Enhanced Connectivity

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to the Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2, a 41-km corridor featuring 36 stations, with an investment surpassing Rs 13,000 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

This ambitious project, to be executed by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the government of India and the government of Rajasthan, promises to provide seamless connections to key activity hubs across Jaipur.

Projected to complete by September 2031, Phase-2 is in line with sustainable urban transport objectives, aiming to reduce congestion, emissions, and enhance the mobility landscape, solidifying Jaipur as a modern city.

(With inputs from agencies.)