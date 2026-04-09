Gas Cylinder Leak Leads to Tragic Fire in Yamunanagar
A gas cylinder leak caused a fire injuring eleven people, including seven children, in a residential quarter for migrant laborers in Yamunanagar, Haryana. Some victims with severe burns were transferred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The local police are conducting an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, a gas cylinder leak led to a devastating fire injuring eleven individuals, with seven children among them, at a residential area housing migrant laborers in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police reported.
The incident occurred at the Salempur Bangar area, which is next to a factory where these laborers work, according to police information. As the gas leak transpired, flames erupted, resulting in the collapse of the quarter's walls.
The injured, including seven children, two women, and two men, were immediately moved to the Civil Hospital. Those with critical burn injuries have been taken to PGIMER in Chandigarh, as investigations into the incident continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gas cylinder
- leak
- fire
- Yamunanagar
- Haryana
- migrant laborers
- injuries
- children
- PGIMER
- investigation
ALSO READ
Haryana Govt Shake-Up: Major IAS Officers' Transfer
Pioneering AI: Haryana's Leap into the Future with World Bank Partnership
Haryana Cabinet Approves Retirement Housing Policy Amendments
Haryana's Boost for Ex-Agniveers: Reservation Doubled to 20%
BJP's Wave: Haryana CM Predicts Change in West Bengal