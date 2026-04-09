Gas Cylinder Leak Leads to Tragic Fire in Yamunanagar

On Thursday, a gas cylinder leak led to a devastating fire injuring eleven individuals, with seven children among them, at a residential area housing migrant laborers in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police reported.

The incident occurred at the Salempur Bangar area, which is next to a factory where these laborers work, according to police information. As the gas leak transpired, flames erupted, resulting in the collapse of the quarter's walls.

The injured, including seven children, two women, and two men, were immediately moved to the Civil Hospital. Those with critical burn injuries have been taken to PGIMER in Chandigarh, as investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)