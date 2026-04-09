Gas Cylinder Explosion in Haryana Leaves 11 Injured

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a gas cylinder leak led to a fire and explosion at a residential quarter for migrant labourers in Yamunanagar, Haryana, injuring eleven individuals, police confirmed.

The blast occurred while a family was cooking using firewood, and the resulting fireball caused significant damage to the quarters. The Salempur Bangar locality, where the incident took place, lies adjacent to a factory.

Among the injured were seven children, a two-month-old infant, and adults aged 18 to 43. Eight critically injured people have been transferred to a hospital in Chandigarh for further treatment as authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.