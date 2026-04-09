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Gas Cylinder Explosion in Haryana Leaves 11 Injured

A gas cylinder leak led to a fire and explosion in Haryana's Yamunanagar, injuring 11 people including seven children. The incident occurred in a migrant labourers' residential area when a family was preparing food. Eight of the seriously injured have been transferred to a hospital in Chandigarh for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haryana | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:20 IST
Gas Cylinder Explosion in Haryana Leaves 11 Injured
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In a tragic incident on Thursday, a gas cylinder leak led to a fire and explosion at a residential quarter for migrant labourers in Yamunanagar, Haryana, injuring eleven individuals, police confirmed.

The blast occurred while a family was cooking using firewood, and the resulting fireball caused significant damage to the quarters. The Salempur Bangar locality, where the incident took place, lies adjacent to a factory.

Among the injured were seven children, a two-month-old infant, and adults aged 18 to 43. Eight critically injured people have been transferred to a hospital in Chandigarh for further treatment as authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.

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