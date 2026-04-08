Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally Amidst Dollar Decline

The dollar experienced its sharpest one-month drop against a basket of global currencies as the U.S. and Iran agreed to a brief ceasefire. The change reversed its gains post-Iran conflict, elevating the euro, yen, and sterling.

Following a threatening stance, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a halt to aggression, positively affecting global markets. Stocks and bonds surged with investors hopeful that stability might soon return to oil trade routes.

The temporary agreement required Iran to cease blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil pathway. Analysts caution that this rally hinges on developments over the next two weeks, during which financial markets remain volatile and highly reactive.