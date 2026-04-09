High-Stakes Capture: Quick Police Response in Delhi Shootout
Two men were arrested after a shootout with police in Delhi's Rani Bagh. The suspects, identified as Lal Babu and Kundan, allegedly stabbed a man to death. Following a tip-off, police located and apprehended them, despite a brief exchange of gunfire. Investigations are ongoing to uncover motives and find additional suspects.
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Two men were apprehended after a tense shootout with law enforcement in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area. They were wanted in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man identified as Raju.
The incident unfolded hours after Raju was stabbed near a bus stand close to Ashiyana Apartments, succumbing to his injuries at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital. The police swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation, scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects.
Acting on a tip-off, police located Lal Babu, alias Lalu, and Kundan hiding near Apeejay School. Upon an attempt to arrest them, the suspects allegedly opened fire. In response, police retaliated and arrested the duo after they sustained non-fatal injuries. Motives behind the murder are under investigation, with more suspects still at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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