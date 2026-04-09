Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport

A minor fire broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening due to a short circuit. Emergency teams controlled the situation promptly, ensuring no disruptions to airport operations and no casualties. The incident underscores the efficiency of the airport's emergency protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:02 IST
Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at Terminal 1 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening due to a short circuit, officials confirmed. Emergency response teams swiftly extinguished the blaze, preventing any disruptions to airport operations and ensuring no casualties.

The fire, reported around 6.10 pm, was designated as 'minor' by the CSMIA spokesperson, reflecting the rapid and effective response of the emergency teams.

Civic officials affirmed the airport's safety measures and emergency protocols that effectively managed the situation, highlighting the importance of preparedness in such scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

 India
2
Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

 India
3
Youth Power: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Youth Power: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

 India
4
Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026