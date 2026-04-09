Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport
A minor fire broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening due to a short circuit. Emergency teams controlled the situation promptly, ensuring no disruptions to airport operations and no casualties. The incident underscores the efficiency of the airport's emergency protocols.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at Terminal 1 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening due to a short circuit, officials confirmed. Emergency response teams swiftly extinguished the blaze, preventing any disruptions to airport operations and ensuring no casualties.
The fire, reported around 6.10 pm, was designated as 'minor' by the CSMIA spokesperson, reflecting the rapid and effective response of the emergency teams.
Civic officials affirmed the airport's safety measures and emergency protocols that effectively managed the situation, highlighting the importance of preparedness in such scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahatransco Powers Up: New Transmission Line Energizes Mumbai
Mumbai Couple Arrested in Rs 6.71 Crore Import-Export Scam
'Minor fire' at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport brought under control, operations remain unaffected: airport spokesperson.
Mumbai to Host One of the World's Largest Cricket Stadiums
Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai: civic official.