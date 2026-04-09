Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport

A fire erupted at Terminal 1 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening due to a short circuit, officials confirmed. Emergency response teams swiftly extinguished the blaze, preventing any disruptions to airport operations and ensuring no casualties.

The fire, reported around 6.10 pm, was designated as 'minor' by the CSMIA spokesperson, reflecting the rapid and effective response of the emergency teams.

Civic officials affirmed the airport's safety measures and emergency protocols that effectively managed the situation, highlighting the importance of preparedness in such scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)