Tragedy Strikes: Sand Truck Overturns Near Construction Site

In a tragic incident early Friday, three labourers were killed and two others injured when a sand-laden truck overturned near an under-construction bridge in the Nagal police station area.

The victims, sleeping in makeshift shelters after a day's work, were buried under the cascading sand. Local police, upon being informed, immediately launched a two-hour rescue operation, managing to unearth the trapped individuals and transport them to a hospital, where three were declared dead.

Authorities have commenced efforts to locate the fleeing truck driver, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences and called for swift relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)