Chennai Metro's Expansion Chronicles: A Leader’s Journey and Vision

In an unexpected move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin embarked on a metro train journey in Chennai, directly engaging with commuters to gather feedback on the DMK government's initiatives.

During the ride, participants praised welfare schemes like higher education grants. The Chief Minister shared nostalgic memories of facilitating the Metro's project as the Deputy Chief Minister. Phase II of the project boasts three new lines extending 116.1 km.

The expansive metro project, with a revised cost of Rs 61,843 crore, promises future connectivity, aiming to transform Chennai into one of India's most well-connected metro cities. Stalin envisions a prosperous Chennai powered by improved infrastructure.