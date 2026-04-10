Delhi Government Boosts Drain Desilting Efforts Ahead of Monsoon

The Delhi government has taken significant steps towards pre-monsoon preparedness by removing around 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt from city drains until March, according to Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Inspections of ongoing drain desilting work near Barapullah and Delhi Gate have been conducted by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Singh elaborated on continuing efforts and announced the department's increased target of 28 lakh metric tonnes for silt removal this year, surpassing last year's total of 20 lakh metric tonnes.

The Delhi Gate drain, previously covered for four decades, is now being opened for proper cleaning, addressing previous waterlogging issues. Additionally, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated that all departments complete desilting by June 30 to prevent monsoon-related risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)