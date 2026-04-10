In a captivating tale of wildlife drama, Neukgu, a wolf from South Korea's O-World zoo, managed to spark a nationwide stir after escaping its enclosure by digging under a fence. The young, two-year-old wolf's escape from the Daejeon-based zoo prompted a frenzied search involving over 100 personnel, including police, military, and firefighters, employing drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

The escape not only caused nearby schools to close but also garnered attention from President Lee Jae Myung, who took to social media platform X with hopes for a safe resolution, emphasizing the importance of avoiding human casualties. The online world reacted quickly, producing a new cryptocurrency meme coin called 'Neukgu,' which saw a trading volume of $140,000 within 24 hours.

A dedicated English-language community on X attracted nearly 500 followers, highlighting the public's fascination with the incident. Neukgu's escape taps into a wider narrative of wildlife conservation, as he is part of a significant effort to restore the Korean wolf, a species once considered extinct in the wild.