NZ Ministers Urge Rural Communities to Prepare as Cyclone Vaianu Approaches

Farmers, growers, and rural communities across New Zealand are being urged to take immediate precautions and stay informed as Tropical Cyclone Vaianu approaches, with severe weather expected to impact large parts of the country over the coming days.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson issued a joint warning highlighting the potential risks posed by the system, which is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding.

Widespread Impacts Expected Across North and Upper South Islands

According to MetService forecasts, Cyclone Vaianu is likely to affect all of the North Island and the upper South Island from late Saturday through Monday, with additional impacts possible in the Chatham Islands.

Authorities have already issued multiple weather warnings, including alerts for:

Significant rainfall , raising flood risks

Damaging gale-force winds , with potential to disrupt infrastructure

Possible power and communication outages

Officials are urging rural communities to closely monitor forecasts and heed all official warnings.

“Stay safe, be prepared for power and communications outages, and take warnings from forecasters and civil defence seriously,” Mr McClay said.

Farmers Advised to Act Early to Protect Livelihoods

With the agricultural sector particularly vulnerable to extreme weather, farmers and growers are being advised to take proactive steps to minimise risks.

Key recommendations include:

Moving livestock to higher ground to avoid floodwaters

Securing equipment and infrastructure

Preparing for potential isolation or supply disruptions

Mr McClay acknowledged the resilience shown by farmers this year, noting that many have already faced multiple severe weather events.

“Farmers and growers have shown significant resilience and have taken proactive steps to ensure the welfare of their animals,” he said.

Emergency Response and Support in Place

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is actively monitoring the situation, with staff deployed on the ground and working alongside local emergency management teams to coordinate support.

Officials warn that this latest weather event could be particularly challenging for communities still recovering from earlier storms.

“This incoming severe weather event will be particularly tough for rural communities who are still in recovery mode,” Mr Patterson said.

Safety Warnings and Evacuation Advice

Authorities are stressing the importance of personal safety, urging residents to:

Self-evacuate early if water levels begin to rise

Avoid entering or driving through floodwaters

Stay connected with official emergency updates

Support Services Available for Affected Farmers

Farmers and rural residents needing assistance are encouraged to seek help through support networks.

The Rural Support Trust remains available via 0800 787 254, offering guidance and assistance to those impacted.

Preparedness Key as Severe Weather Looms

As Cyclone Vaianu approaches, officials are emphasising that early preparation and vigilance will be critical in reducing risks and protecting lives and livelihoods.

With weather conditions expected to deteriorate rapidly, rural communities are being urged to act now, stay informed, and prioritise safety.