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Marathwada's Early Morning Jolt: Hingoli's 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Hingoli district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region on Saturday morning. While there are no reports of casualties, minor structural damages have been observed. Local authorities have urged residents to follow safety protocols, with emergency teams on standby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:47 IST
Marathwada's Early Morning Jolt: Hingoli's 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake
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In the early hours of Saturday morning, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Hingoli district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, as confirmed by officials. Despite the tremors being felt in neighboring districts including Nanded and Parbhani, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Structural damage was reported in several areas, most notably in Pangra Shinde village, where community halls and houses developed cracks. Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta highlighted that emergency teams are on standby to assess and address any damages.

Local authorities are advising residents to adhere to safety protocols. They encourage removal of heavy stones from tin-sheet roofs and urge inhabitants to move to open spaces should subsequent tremors occur. An emergency helpline is active for further assistance, as the region remains on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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