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MK Stalin Slams Centre Over Women's Reservation 'Weaponization'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticises the Centre's handling of women's reservation, accusing it of using the issue to tackle opposition before a population-based delimitation exercise. Stalin urges immediate implementation without linking it to delimitation, advocating against punishing states with successful population control programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:43 IST
MK Stalin Slams Centre Over Women's Reservation 'Weaponization'
reservation
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of using women's reservation as a political tool to suppress opposition.

In an interview with PTI, Stalin alleged that the Union government lacks genuine intent regarding women's reservation, arguing that it could have been implemented immediately if desired.

Stalin emphasized the adverse impact of proposed delimitation measures on Tamil Nadu, urging that states with successful population control should not be penalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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