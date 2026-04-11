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India's Diplomatic Dilemma: The 'Vishwaguru' Debate

The Congress criticizes India's government for allegedly allowing Pakistan to mediate in West Asian conflicts, questioning Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic strategy. This follows the Pahalgam attack and India's failed attempts to diplomatically isolate Islamabad. The discussion emerges as US-Iran talks commence, aiming to establish peace amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:40 IST
India's Diplomatic Dilemma: The 'Vishwaguru' Debate
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The Congress party has raised concerns over the Indian government's perceived diplomatic failures, particularly its inability to prevent Pakistan from playing mediator in the West Asian conflict.

Citing the recent Pahalgam attack, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic tactics, describing them as ineffective and self-serving.

His remarks coincided with US-Iran talks in Islamabad, amid global hopes for peace. Critics argue India's past attempts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan remain in vain, casting doubt on Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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