Nanded's Shocking Wave of Violence: Another Murder Strikes City

A Shiv Sena worker, aged 35, was brutally murdered by three individuals in Nanded city, police reported. Occurring in the early hours of Monday, the crime adds to a series of violent public incidents recently troubling the city, marking the fifth such case in merely three days.

The victim, identified as Sonu Kalyankar, was attacked during his morning walk at approximately 5:30 am in the Shreenagar area. According to police, the assailants wielded sharp weapons. Preliminary investigations suggest the murder might have been orchestrated by a prison inmate having previous altercations with Kalyankar, including a previous shooting incident.

Authorities have detained two individuals relating to the attack. Nanded has seen escalating violence, with recent fatalities stemming from a gang clash and additional crimes within the jurisdiction of the Vazirabad police station.