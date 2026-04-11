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US-Iran Talks in Islamabad: Quest for Peace

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and an Iranian group spearheaded by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in Pakistan to discuss a peace deal amidst ongoing conflict. The talks aim to solidify a ceasefire. Pakistan has established a media center for reporters covering the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:44 IST
US-Iran Talks in Islamabad: Quest for Peace
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A pivotal US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, has arrived in Pakistan to engage with Iranian officials in strategic discussions aimed at stabilizing a tenuous ceasefire and potentially bringing the conflict to a permanent conclusion. This landmark meeting marks the first of its kind since warfare erupted over a month ago.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, arrived early Saturday, accompanied by key figures including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. With a focus on ensuring an Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon and recovering blocked Iranian assets, Iran's presence is pivotal. Talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir are meant to precede the negotiations with the US.

To facilitate comprehensive media coverage, the Pakistani government has unveiled a state-of-the-art media center at the Jinnah Convention Centre. Designed with modern amenities, it offers high-speed internet and transportation for journalists. Visa-on-arrival is available for US and Iranian media personnel, underscoring the talks' designation as the 'Islamabad talks.'

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