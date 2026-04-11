Historic Cheetah Birth at Kuno National Park Marks Milestone in India's Conservation Efforts

In a landmark event for India's wildlife conservation efforts, a 24-month-old Indian-born cheetah at Kuno National Park has given birth to four cubs in the wild, officials announced. This momentous occasion marks the first recorded wild birth of a cheetah at the sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav celebrated the event, declaring it a major milestone in the country's cheetah conservation journey. This development took the total number of cheetahs in India to 57, including the new cubs.

The effort to bring cheetahs back to India began with their reintroduction from Africa in 2022. The recent successful birth underscores the dedication of the park's managers and staff, and their commitment to the survival and breeding of cheetahs under natural conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)