Dramatic Rescue: Lone Tusker Escapes Abandoned Well

In a dramatic rescue operation, a lone tusker was saved from an abandoned 20-foot-deep well in Dakshina Kannada district. Forest officials constructed an earthen ramp, allowing the elephant to safely exit, officials confirmed.

The incident took place when the 30-year-old elephant, roaming in the forested Sampaje range of Sullia taluk within the Western Ghats, accidentally fell into the well early Monday morning. The elephant was trapped for nearly 16 hours before being freed around 4 pm the same day.

The Karnataka Forest Department acted promptly, creating a gradual ramp with earth-moving equipment. The elephant emerged safely, escaping into the nearby forest without injuries. Officials have praised the swift intervention, emphasizing its role in minimizing harm during wildlife rescue operations, especially in regions prone to human-elephant conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)