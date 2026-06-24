Congo Pushes New Energy Growth Drive as LNG and Oil Projects Expand

The Republic of Congo is stepping up efforts to attract energy investment as the country accelerates major oil and gas projects, expands liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and strengthens policies aimed at boosting local participation in the sector. Under the leadership of Hydrocarbons Minister Stev Simplice Onanga, Congo is focusing on turning existing reserves into commercially viable projects while creating conditions that support long-term industry growth.

The country's LNG exports are expected to rise sharply to 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), while oil production targets are set at 500,000 barrels per day. Industry observers say Congo's appeal is increasingly being driven by active projects that offer clear development pathways and near-term returns rather than untapped resource potential alone. This momentum is expected to feature prominently at the Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027, scheduled to take place in Brazzaville from 1 to 3 June.

Policy Reforms Aim to Reduce Investment Risks

Recent reforms have strengthened confidence in Congo's energy sector by providing greater regulatory clarity and supporting project development. The introduction of the Gas Code in October 2025 established a framework for gas commercialisation and fiscal terms, while the country's Gas Master Plan outlines measures to reduce flaring and expand gas-to-power capacity to 1,500 megawatts by 2030.

Authorities are also considering a new upstream licensing round designed to attract fresh investment into both mature producing areas and frontier exploration blocks. These reforms are helping improve visibility across the entire energy value chain, from exploration and production to processing and distribution.

Oil and Gas Projects Drive Sector Expansion

TotalEnergies is advancing development activities in the Moho licence area following the discovery of the Moho G field in April 2026. The company is backing the project with an infill drilling programme valued at between $500 million and $600 million, targeting an additional 40,000 barrels per day of production. Local operator Ammat Global Resources is pursuing a 70 percent increase in output from its Loango and Zatchi fields, where well reactivations and platform upgrades have already delivered significant gains.

Perenco continues to expand production through its ongoing drilling programme, while Trident Energy is working to extend the life of the Nkossa and Nsoko II assets through optimisation and redevelopment efforts. Natural gas is emerging as one of the country's fastest-growing sectors. Eni's Congo LNG project shipped its first cargo from Phase Two in February 2026 following the launch of the Nguya floating LNG facility. Combined with the Tango FLNG unit, national LNG production capacity has increased from 0.6 mtpa to 3 mtpa.

At the same time, local content policies are becoming a central feature of Congo's energy strategy. Regulations introduced under a series of government decrees encourage workforce localisation, skills development and stronger participation by domestic businesses. As investment continues to flow into new projects and infrastructure, Congo is increasingly positioning itself as a market where energy opportunities are already taking shape rather than remaining future prospects.