Qatar to resume normal liquefied natural gas production 'within a few weeks', PM tells FT 

Qatars Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Althani Said The Gulf State Would Resume Normal Liquefied Natural Gas Production Within A Few Weeks

Qatar's Prime ‌Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the Gulf state would ‌resume normal liquefied natural gas production “within ‌a few weeks”, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Establishing a hotline ⁠between ​the ⁠U.S. and Iran is essential to reopen ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, he ​told the FT in ⁠an interview. QatarEnergy suspended LNG production after the ⁠U.S. ​and Israel launched their war on Iran on ⁠February 28 following a drone attack on ⁠its ⁠huge Ras Laffan plant.