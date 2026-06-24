Qatar to resume normal liquefied natural gas production 'within a few weeks', PM tells FT 

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani expects to resume normal liquefied natural gas production within a few weeks, pending a US-Iran hotline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters | Qatars Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Althani Said The Gulf State Would Resume Normal Liquefied Natural Gas Production Within A Few Weeks | Updated: 24-06-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 10:56 IST
Qatar to resume normal liquefied natural gas production 'within a few weeks', PM tells FT 
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar's Prime ‌Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the Gulf state would ‌resume normal liquefied natural gas production “within ‌a few weeks”, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Establishing a hotline ⁠between ​the ⁠U.S. and Iran is essential to reopen ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, he ​told the FT in ⁠an interview. QatarEnergy suspended LNG production after the ⁠U.S. ​and Israel launched their war on Iran on ⁠February 28 following a drone attack on ⁠its ⁠huge Ras Laffan plant.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026