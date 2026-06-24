Qatar to resume normal liquefied natural gas production 'within a few weeks', PM tells FT
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani expects to resume normal liquefied natural gas production within a few weeks, pending a US-Iran hotline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the Gulf state would resume normal liquefied natural gas production “within a few weeks”, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Establishing a hotline between the U.S. and Iran is essential to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he told the FT in an interview. QatarEnergy suspended LNG production after the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28 following a drone attack on its huge Ras Laffan plant.
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