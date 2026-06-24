Moscow Refinery Shutdown: A Blow to Russian Fuel Supply Amidst Ukraine Crisis

Moscow's major oil refinery will remain offline for at least six months following Ukrainian drone attacks. This disruption significantly impacts Russia's fuel supply, prompting consideration of bans on diesel exports and increased fuel imports. Extensive damage underscores escalating tensions as Ukraine targets Russian energy infrastructure with long-range drone strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscows Oil Refinery Will Be Offline For At Least Six Months After Suffering Extensive Damage In Ukrainian Drone Attacks | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:28 IST
Moscow Refinery Shutdown: A Blow to Russian Fuel Supply Amidst Ukraine Crisis
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Moscow's key oil refinery has faced significant disruptions and will be offline for at least six months due to substantial damage from Ukrainian drone attacks, according to two industry sources. This complicates Russia's attempts to manage fuel shortages across its vast territory.

The refinery, situated on the southern outskirts of Moscow, is the largest supplier of fuel to the capital region. It faced two drone attacks this month, leading to a complete operational halt. A source revealed it could take half a year to repair the damage, while Gazprom Neft, the refinery's operator, declined to comment.

Ukraine's intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have worsened fuel shortages, leading to price hikes and long queues at gas stations. The affected Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of oil in 2024. To counter these shortages, Russia is contemplating a diesel export ban and possibly increasing fuel imports, particularly to Crimea, where gasoline sales are suspended.

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