TotalEnergies Prepares for New Drilling Campaign in Suriname

TotalEnergies plans to start drilling new exploration wells in Suriname next year as part of the Gran Morgu offshore project, aiming to tap into more oil reserves. The campaign's success could expand development in Suriname and influence investment decisions in similar projects in Namibia and Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Energy Producer Totalenergies Expects To Begin A New Well Drilling Campaign Next Year To Extend Its Exploration Targets In Suriname | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:59 IST
TotalEnergies Prepares for New Drilling Campaign in Suriname
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TotalEnergies is set to embark on a new well drilling initiative in Suriname next year, targeting exploration expansions. This marks a significant step for the Gran Morgu offshore project, valued at $10.5 billion, with oil production projected for 2028 in the South American nation.

Anticipating rig availability, the company's plans include four new wells in Block 58, an extensive offshore sector of 1.4 million acres, crucial for further discoveries. Staatsolie, Suriname's state-controlled energy firm and minority partner, underscores the potential of this project to unlock additional resources.

In Namibia, TotalEnergies is finalizing investment plans for the Venus discovery at the Orange basin and continues its exploration efforts in Nigeria, reinforcing its ambitious energy production agenda across continents.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026