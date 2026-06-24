TotalEnergies Prepares for New Drilling Campaign in Suriname

Energy Producer Totalenergies Expects To Begin A New Well Drilling Campaign Next Year To Extend Its Exploration Targets In Suriname

TotalEnergies is set to embark on a new well drilling initiative in Suriname next year, targeting exploration expansions. This marks a significant step for the Gran Morgu offshore project, valued at $10.5 billion, with oil production projected for 2028 in the South American nation.

Anticipating rig availability, the company's plans include four new wells in Block 58, an extensive offshore sector of 1.4 million acres, crucial for further discoveries. Staatsolie, Suriname's state-controlled energy firm and minority partner, underscores the potential of this project to unlock additional resources.

In Namibia, TotalEnergies is finalizing investment plans for the Venus discovery at the Orange basin and continues its exploration efforts in Nigeria, reinforcing its ambitious energy production agenda across continents.