Crackdown on Illegal Gold Mining in Maluku

Indonesia's energy ministry has identified 24 foreign nationals as suspects in an unlawful gold mining scheme in the Maluku region. The charges underscore the ongoing challenges of regulating illegal resource extraction activities in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indonesia Has Charged Foreign Nationals As Criminal Suspects In An Illegal Gold Mining Operation In The Countrys Maluku Region | Updated: 26-06-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 09:56 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Gold Mining in Maluku
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In a bold move against unlawful resource extraction, Indonesia has charged 24 foreign nationals tied to an illegal gold mining operation in Maluku. This development was confirmed by the country's energy ministry.

The suspects, whose nationalities were not disclosed, allegedly operated in violation of local mining regulations, exacerbating environmental degradation concerns in the region.

The charges highlight the challenges faced by authorities in combating illegal mining, which continues to plague remote regions of Indonesia, impacting both the environment and local economies.

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