Indonesia Plans Major Overhaul of Prabowo's Flagship Free Meals Programme

Indonesia is poised to significantly overhaul its flagship free meals programme initiated under President Prabowo Subianto, amid escalating fiscal constraints and governance challenges. Government sources have disclosed an anticipated budget reduction of over $2 billion, along with scaled-back kitchen numbers and a decrease in programme recipients.

This major restructuring highlights the mounting economic and administrative pressures on Prabowo's ambitious scheme, a key campaign promise marked by exponential growth since its inception. Officials revealed that inefficiencies have prompted the National Nutrition Agency (NNA) to consider at least a 15% cut from this year's $16 billion budget, with internal reviews suggesting a possible reduction in recipients from 62.5 million to 49 million.

Following intense scrutiny over financial management and governance, Prabowo has pledged to press forward with the reforms while prioritizing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The move comes amid critiques and the recent arrest of the former nutrition agency head over corruption charges, highlighting ongoing concerns over fiscal discipline.