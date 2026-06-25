NZ Clarifies Rules for Special Hunting Herds in National Parks

New Zealand has passed legislation clarifying how Herds of Special Interest (HOSI) can be managed within national parks, removing uncertainty over whether designated game animals could be subject to mandatory extermination under existing conservation laws.

The Game Animal Council (Herds of Special Interest) Amendment Bill passed its third reading in Parliament, with Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager describing the change as a small but important step that provides greater legal certainty for hunters, conservation groups and land managers.

The amendment confirms there is no legal requirement to exterminate introduced species that have been formally designated as a Herd of Special Interest inside a national park. The Government says the change aligns the law with the original purpose of the Game Animal Council Act while maintaining New Zealand's broader conservation protections.

Law balances hunting interests with conservation goals

According to Meager, the previous wording of the National Parks Act required introduced animals to be exterminated wherever possible, creating potential conflict with the purpose of establishing Herds of Special Interest, which are intended to manage selected game animal populations for recreational hunting while supporting conservation outcomes. The amended legislation makes it clear that designated herds can continue to exist in national parks, provided they are managed in a way that protects indigenous habitats, native species and natural landscapes.

The Government says Herds of Special Interest provide another tool for managing introduced species such as deer and tahr by keeping populations at sustainable levels rather than allowing uncontrolled growth. Officials believe this approach can help reduce environmental damage while maintaining opportunities for recreational hunting.

Minister praises conservation work by hunting groups

Meager also highlighted the contribution made by hunter-led conservation organisations, including the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation and the Central North Island Sika Foundation, saying their work extends well beyond game animal management.

These groups help maintain walking tracks, carry out trapping programmes and control introduced predators that threaten New Zealand's native bird species. The Minister said these efforts demonstrate how hunting organisations can play an important role in supporting wider conservation objectives.

He thanked members of the public who participated in the Environment Select Committee process by providing feedback on the bill. Meager also indicated that decisions on formally designating sika deer and wapiti deer as New Zealand's first official Herds of Special Interest are expected in the near future.