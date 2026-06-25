Record-Breaking Partnership Puts New Zealand in Command at Trent Bridge
New Zealand's Tom Latham and Devon Conway set a record partnership against England, leading the third Test at Trent Bridge. Despite England's late fightback, New Zealand closed day one strongly. Captain Ben Stokes finally broke the pairing, with Latham scoring his 17th Test century and Conway contributing significantly.
On a sunny Thursday at Trent Bridge, New Zealand cricketers Tom Latham and Devon Conway dominated the pitch, setting a record partnership against England in the third Test match. Their dynamic opening stand reached 317 runs, outshining the 1930 record of 276 by Jackie Mills and Stewie Dempster.
The English bowlers, despite their late resurgence with two wickets, struggled throughout the day. New Zealand ended a commanding first day with a score of 361-4, with Latham and Conway maximizing the batter-friendly conditions. Latham achieved his 17th Test century, while Conway provided a robust support before both were dismissed in consecutive overs.
The game marked a difficult comeback for England's players Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson after their suspension. While Latham fell to Stokes's persistence, Conway was caught off Joe Root. England's efforts showed promise, with wickets falling in late overs, giving hope of a stronger performance the following day.