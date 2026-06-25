Record-Breaking Partnership Puts New Zealand in Command at Trent Bridge

New Zealand's Tom Latham and Devon Conway set a record partnership against England, leading the third Test at Trent Bridge. Despite England's late fightback, New Zealand closed day one strongly. Captain Ben Stokes finally broke the pairing, with Latham scoring his 17th Test century and Conway contributing significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Zealand Took Control Of The Third Test At Trent Bridge With Tom Latham And Devon Conway Setting A Record Partnership For The Kiwis Against England On Thursday The Duo Eclipsed The Mark Of Set By Jackie Mills And Stewie Dempster In With An Opening Stand Of As England Were Made To Suffer In The Sunshine The Home Side Fought Back Well With Two Wickets In The Last Two Overs Of The Day | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:35 IST
Record-Breaking Partnership Puts New Zealand in Command at Trent Bridge
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On a sunny Thursday at Trent Bridge, New Zealand cricketers Tom Latham and Devon Conway dominated the pitch, setting a record partnership against England in the third Test match. Their dynamic opening stand reached 317 runs, outshining the 1930 record of 276 by Jackie Mills and Stewie Dempster.

The English bowlers, despite their late resurgence with two wickets, struggled throughout the day. New Zealand ended a commanding first day with a score of 361-4, with Latham and Conway maximizing the batter-friendly conditions. Latham achieved his 17th Test century, while Conway provided a robust support before both were dismissed in consecutive overs.

The game marked a difficult comeback for England's players Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson after their suspension. While Latham fell to Stokes's persistence, Conway was caught off Joe Root. England's efforts showed promise, with wickets falling in late overs, giving hope of a stronger performance the following day.

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