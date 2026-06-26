European Oil Flows: Delayed Recovery Amid Iran Pact

The European Union's oil coordination group reports that oil supply flows are slowly recovering following a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding. However, it will take some time for these supplies to reach Europe, although the crude oil situation remains stable due to recent global stock draws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Unions Oil Coordination Group Said On Friday That While Flows Of Oil Were Slowly Recovering Following A Preliminary Pact To Try To End The Iran War | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:19 IST
European Oil Flows: Delayed Recovery Amid Iran Pact
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The European Union's oil coordination group announced on Friday that while oil supply flows are gradually rebounding after a preliminary agreement to mitigate the Iran conflict, the full recovery of supplies to Europe is expected to take some time.

The group highlighted findings that trade flow is beginning to recover after the recent memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. Despite this progress, they clarified that the transportation of oil supplies from the region to Europe will be delayed.

For crude oil, the situation remains stable for now due to recent global stock draws, according to the group’s statement.

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