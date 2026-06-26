Science Frontiers: Unlocking Ancient Secrets and Modern Conservation Efforts
Recent developments in science reveal groundbreaking research from longevity clues in Brazil's centenarian siblings to AI unlocking ancient scrolls. In the U.S., a new 'BioVault' aims to preserve endangered species' DNA, while Argentina prepares to rewild rare maned wolves, highlighting crucial conservation efforts around the globe.
Scientists are delving into the secrets of longevity through a unique study involving three Brazilian sisters with a combined age of 316 years. The DNA Longevo Project, spearheaded by scientist Mayana Zatz at the University of Sao Paulo, aims to uncover biological factors contributing to aging.
In a remarkable feat, researchers have, for the first time, fully read a Herculaneum scroll carbonized by Mount Vesuvius's eruption nearly 2,000 years ago. Utilizing artificial intelligence and advanced imaging, this breakthrough is a significant step in deciphering numerous ancient documents from the Roman town.
A major conservation initiative has been announced in the U.S., where a 'BioVault' will archive living cells and genomic material for species under the Endangered Species Act. This joint effort by Texas-based Colossal Biosciences and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to protect around 2,300 threatened species.