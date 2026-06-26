Science Frontiers: Unlocking Ancient Secrets and Modern Conservation Efforts

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Scientists Seek Clues To Longevity From Three Brazilian Sisters Over What Is The Secret To A Long Life Three Brazilian Sisters With A Combined Age Of

Scientists are delving into the secrets of longevity through a unique study involving three Brazilian sisters with a combined age of 316 years. The DNA Longevo Project, spearheaded by scientist Mayana Zatz at the University of Sao Paulo, aims to uncover biological factors contributing to aging.

In a remarkable feat, researchers have, for the first time, fully read a Herculaneum scroll carbonized by Mount Vesuvius's eruption nearly 2,000 years ago. Utilizing artificial intelligence and advanced imaging, this breakthrough is a significant step in deciphering numerous ancient documents from the Roman town.

A major conservation initiative has been announced in the U.S., where a 'BioVault' will archive living cells and genomic material for species under the Endangered Species Act. This joint effort by Texas-based Colossal Biosciences and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to protect around 2,300 threatened species.