Unveiling the Wonders of Science: From Soccer Tech to Herculaneum Mysteries

Recent scientific endeavors include a FIFA museum exhibit exploring soccer technology in Vancouver, a study on longevity by examining three centenarian Brazilian sisters, and a breakthrough in reading Herculaneum scrolls. Additionally, the U.S. plans a genomic 'BioVault' and Argentina aims to release endangered maned wolves back into the wild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Soccerscience Museum Brings Soccer Tech To World Cup Fans Soccer Technology From The Fifa Museum | Updated: 26-06-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 02:25 IST
Unveiling the Wonders of Science: From Soccer Tech to Herculaneum Mysteries
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The FIFA Museum's North American debut in Vancouver has captivated soccer fans, offering insights into the sport's evolution at Science World near the city's World Cup venue.

Researchers are studying three Brazilian sisters, aged 100 and older, as part of a project to unlock the secrets to longevity through biological factors.

In an historic achievement using AI, researchers have completed a reading of a sealed Herculaneum scroll, advancing efforts to decipher ancient texts from the Roman era.

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