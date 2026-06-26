Unveiling the Wonders of Science: From Soccer Tech to Herculaneum Mysteries

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Soccerscience Museum Brings Soccer Tech To World Cup Fans Soccer Technology From The Fifa Museum

The FIFA Museum's North American debut in Vancouver has captivated soccer fans, offering insights into the sport's evolution at Science World near the city's World Cup venue.

Researchers are studying three Brazilian sisters, aged 100 and older, as part of a project to unlock the secrets to longevity through biological factors.

In an historic achievement using AI, researchers have completed a reading of a sealed Herculaneum scroll, advancing efforts to decipher ancient texts from the Roman era.