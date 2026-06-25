India Boosts LPG Supplies Amid Recent Resurgence

India has improved liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to non-household users, removing supply caps for commercial sectors. With increased availability, the nation ramps up imports and production, diversifying sources and supporting industries with LPG and petrochemical feedstocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Has Increased Supplies Of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Lpg To Nonhousehold Users And Removed Caps On Supplies To Various Commercial Sectors After Increased Availability | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:54 IST
India Boosts LPG Supplies Amid Recent Resurgence
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India has announced a significant increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to non-household users, lifting previous caps imposed on commercial sectors. This move follows a recent rise in LPG availability, as indicated in a government statement released on Thursday.

The government has decided to restore 50% of LPG supplies to commercial and industrial consumers, whose allocations had been previously reduced. In addition, India plans to increase its supply of propane, butane, and other molecules needed for petrochemical production.

Prior to the disruptions, India relied heavily on Middle Eastern nations for 90% of its LPG imports. However, due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India diversified its supply chain by increasing imports from the U.S. To bolster local production, the country has aimed to produce at least 40,000 metric tons daily.

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