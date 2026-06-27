George Russell Secures Pole in Chaotic Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

Briton George Russell Put Mercedes On Pole Position Again As Saturdays Qualifying For Formula Ones Austrian Grand Prix Came To A Chaotic Close

In a dramatic turn of events at the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell of Mercedes claimed pole position after a nail-biting qualifying session, leaving Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the dust by 0.236 seconds.

Max Verstappen's hopes slipped away after a crash during his final flying lap, an incident that left him unscathed but set back his grid position. Despite this, Verstappen managed to secure the fifth spot for the race.

The qualifying session saw Kimi Antonelli in fourth, saving his race prospects by aborting a lap due to caution, while Lewis Hamilton celebrated Ferrari's strong performance, reflecting on the team's efforts back in the factory.